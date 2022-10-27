Scotland passes first stage of transgender reform bill, advancing transgender privileges

AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib﻿

The first stage of Scotland’s gender reform bill, which will allow transgender-identifying people to legally change their gender on demand, has passed with an overwhelming majority of votes.

The gender reform bill passed the first stage by 88 votes to 33. Four members of the Scottish parliament abstained from voting.

Britain’s former Prime Minister Liz Truss previously moved to block the Scottish government from enacting the transgender bill during her brief term in office.

According to The National, a Scottish newspaper, the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Act is considered an “administrative issue” by trans-identifying individuals who argue that the current process is “lengthy, demeaning, and can be expensive.” The reform would remove any medical requirements, thus allowing trans people to identify as the gender of their choice.

The process to obtain official gender recognition would be cut down to living in their chosen gender for a period of three months before they receive a Gender Recognition Certificate (CRC) and a declaration by a judge or notary. Obtaining gender recognition would enable them to use private areas, such as restrooms and changing rooms of the gender of their choice.

Additionally, the document would be awarded by the Registrar General instead of a medical panel, and the age will be lowered from 18 to 16, effectively allowing minors to obtain official recognition for their gender of choice.

The reforms are being spearheaded by Scotland’s left-wing parties, the SNP, and the Greens, facing opposition only from the Scottish Conservatives and a handful of members of the SNP.

Ash Regan, who formerly served as the SNP’s Ministry for Community Safety, resigned in protest of the legislation stating that she could not in good conscience support the move.