Seahawks fans react to Governor Inslee’s 900 days of emergency powers
In April of this year, Governor Jay Inslee told a reporter that he’s keeping the emergency powers because it allows the state to continue to receive federal money.
Washington state Democrat Governor Jay officially had ‘emergency powers’ for more than 900 days, which he invoked at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite there no longer being COVID restrictions in the state of Washington, Governor Inslee refuses to give them up.
On February 29, 2020, Inslee invoked emergency powers and told Washington state citizens that he needed them because coronavirus was a “pandemic that is killing people.”
I have issued an emergency proclamation to ensure WA has the resources necessary to prepare for and respond to a COVID-19 outbreak.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) February 29, 2020
We have been actively preparing and will do everything in our power to protect the health and safety of Washingtonians. https://t.co/2Iqiv9v6RQ
One year later, on August 9 2021, Inslee passed Proclamation 21-14, extending his emergency powers because of COVID, where he stated in a press brief that it was “to help preserve and maintain life, health and property for public peace.”
- By Katie Daviscourt
