“Seems a bit deceiving” to brag about 11m N95 masks, says Trudeau aide

One of Trudeau's staffers privately called the Government of Canada's announcements of receiving millions of N95 masks “a bit deceiving,” given that “the vast majority” of the masks were faulty.

In a May 20, 2020 email, Sabrina Kim cautioned against praising the number of masks in an email to fellow staffers James Fitz-Morris, Emily Trogen, Andrew MacKendrick, Colleen Lamothe, Matt Stickney, Cecely Roy and Thierry Bélair:

Fine for issues. Although I am not sure why we continue to say 11m N95s received, and then only indicate at the bottom in a tiny footnote that the vast majority of them are faulty. Seems a bit deceiving!

A few weeks before that email, another internal email from Kim noted that Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) spent two weeks investigating how many “poor quality masks” seized by China were intended for Canada.

