Trudeau refuses to admit grocery costs

A response to an inquiry of the ministry posed by Alberta Conservative MP Chris Warkentin would only result in the disclosure of a policy of the Prime Minister's reimbursing for the average cost of food for a Canadian household.

The order paper question asked the Feds to disclose how much funding has been provided to pay for food expenses of the Prime Minister, his family, and his guests, broken down by year and use of funding, since 2016.

According to the response provided by the Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, Terry Duguid, Liberal MP for Winnipeg South: "As per a longstanding practice, in place since 1985, the Prime Minister reimburses amounts related to food based on Statistics Canada data on household spending, which is adjusted using the consumer price index to account for inflation."

The lack of transparency about Trudeau's lifestyle is a practical choice for the Liberal government, given that an April 1 carbon tax hike - from $65 to $80 per tonne - is being foisted upon Canadians.

A new PBO report says by 2030, most households will pay more for carbon pricing than it gets back in rebates.@s_guilbeault responds. #cdnpoli



More: https://t.co/gWg1suULeB pic.twitter.com/w0EVdAjmL7 — CTV Question Period (@ctvqp) April 2, 2023

According to Bank of Canada head Tiff Macklem, the tax is a key driver of inflation.

Trudeau's grocery bills have revealed some bizarre and over-the-top spending, which is out of step with the average Canadian household and his own flagship policies.

Although Trudeau banned single-use plastics in 2021 after signing onto the G7 plastics charter in 2018, an access filing by Rebel News in 2019 uncovered a monthly taxpayer-subsidized expense for the Trudeau family of $300 on bottled water.

The plastic hypocrisy isn't limited to the Trudeau family; it extends throughout the Trudeau government. A previous order paper, submitted by Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner in March 2020, revealed significant expenses on bottled water across multiple ministries since 2017.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans, for instance, spent $73,081.99 on bottled water in two years.

Global Affairs has expended nearly $1 million on bottled water since 2017. However, this figure could be higher, as the ministry acknowledges that it doesn't track bottled water as part of meal expenses.