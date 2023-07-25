Sen. Rand Paul accuses virologists of COVID-19 'cover-up'

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

In a Monday interview, Senator Rand Paul strongly criticized a group of virologists who allegedly concurred that delving into the possibility of a Coronavirus lab leak in Wuhan would lead to significant diplomatic issues with China, causing what they termed a "chaotic situation."

According to the senator, these experts preferred outright rejection of the idea rather than pursuing concrete evidence.

“This was never about science. This was about the business of science. It was about the money,” Paul urged.

Paul added, “Follow the money trail, and you see millions of dollars exchanging hands in the first few months of 2020 to the people who came out and said ‘nothing to see here couldn’t have happened in the lab," Summit News reported.

During a recent House Oversight Committee hearing, a disclosed report unveiled exchanges from 2020 involving British virologist Dr. Andrew Rambaut and his colleagues, Drs. Kristian Andersen, Edward Holmes, and Robert Garry.

Rambaut wrote that “Given the shit show that would happen if anyone serious accused the Chinese of even accidental release, my feeling is we should say that given there is no evidence of a specifically engineered virus, we cannot possibly distinguish between natural evolution and escape so we are content with ascribing it to natural process.”

Tonight I joined @IngrahamAngle. It’s never been clearer that we’ve been lied to about the origins of COVID! https://t.co/cfvuKneFFd — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 24, 2023

Referring to Dr Andersen, Paul stated, “[T]he one lead virologist who’s saying it’s all kooky and conspiracy theory to say it came to the lab — He’s saying in private, this is no conspiracy theory. This is not a fringe theory. In all likelihood, it could have come from the lab — But they’re in public, they print an article that Anthony Fauci commissions.”

“None of them believe that they knew with certainty that it wasn’t, but they thought it would harm the business of science and would harm our relations with China if it became known that this came from a lab in China,” Paul emphasised.

The Senator further asserted that there has never been a case of a cover-up where the evidence of deception was “was so completely documented that they were lying to us.”