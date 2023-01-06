Sheila Gunn Reid: 'The NDP party apparatus is simply the Socialist Caucus of the Liberal Party'

It looks like Singh signed onto Trudeau's censorship plan, even though he says the Liberals' schemes don't go far enough to address misinformation and hate, whatever that means.

Last night on the Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid spoke about NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and the NDP's relationship with Trudeau's Liberals.

"You know, if I were an NDP voter and it's hard for me to put myself into the mind of one, I would like to think that I would be upset that my leader, Jagmeet Singh, if constantly propping up the Liberals," said Sheila. "I'd like to think that there's a reason why normal NDP voters vote for the party that they do as opposed to the other progressive party on the left, the Liberals."

Sheila continued:

But here in Canada, if you voted for the NDP, you're disenfranchised your vote really doesn't count because a vote for the NDP is, as always, at least under the leader Jagmeet Singh, a vote for the Liberals and their weird symbiotic relationship with Justin Trudeau. No matter what the Liberals do, no matter what the Liberals say, no matter how corrupt they are, no matter how they get things wrong, no matter how they stomp all over the rights of Canadians to assemble, to protest, to speak their minds, and in the case of the Internet, to express themselves without fear of reprisal. The NDP party apparatus is simply the Socialist Caucus of the Liberal Party propping up Justin Trudeau without question or consequence. Which makes me wonder why did these people vote for the NDP in the first place? Why didn't they just vote for Justin Trudeau? And if they didn't want to vote for Justin Trudeau, then why aren't they demanding a change in leadership of their own party? I have so many questions for NDP is because as a conservative it's very difficult for me to understand any of this because one of the things that makes the conservative movement great, but also makes it difficult for the conservative movement to win elections is that when they have a leader who's not listening, who is not conservative enough, the conservative movement just throws them out.

