SHOCKING scenes unfold at Trans March in Montreal, unveiling startling truths!

On Saturday, August 5, the Trans March took place in Montreal. This march commenced at Place du Canada, the very spot where the statue of John A. Macdonald once stood before it was toppled by the "Defund the police" activist group on August 29, 2020. Since then, an empty space remains in its wake.

The Trans March, which originated in Montreal in 2014, has grown significantly over the years. In today's climate, numerous public interests surround the event, particularly in light of the increasing number of gender transitions in Canada and other countries.

In Canada, the proportions of transgender or non-binary individuals are three to seven times higher among Generation Z (born between 1997 and 2006, 0.79%) and millennials (born between 1981 and 1996, 0.51%), than among Generation X (born between 1966 and 1980, 0.19%), baby boomers (born between 1946 and 1965, 0.15%), and those born in the pre-World War II and Silent Generation era (born in 1945 or earlier, 0.12%).

An increase in gender transition may also lead to an increase in detransition. Recent studies, cited in a Real Clear Science article, suggest detransition rates ranging from approximately 2% to 10%, surpassing the previously reported 1%.

Questions have arisen regarding whether the teaching of gender ideology in schools contributes to this phenomenon. When queried about the importance of discussing this topic in classrooms, the majority expressed support.

"Right now, there are certain states in the United States that are trying to block gender-specific sexual health discussions until teenage years and children," stated a non-binary individual.

Another person identifying as non-binary added, "I think when you say the word 'ideology,' it becomes very pointed and seems like there's a goal of trying to convert or change people. What we're asking for is acknowledgement and education, that's it."

Regarding societal evolution, one participant shared:

If you are somebody that is trans and you identify as such, or non-binary, you are going to be that. If you're not, you're not going to be. Being straight, being cis, being in a nuclear-type family as the only option, and deviating from that makes you seem weird or like you don't belong in society. It implies you need to be beaten into submission.

The appropriate age for children to begin puberty blockers was also debated. The majority believed that the age of puberty should be the acceptable starting point.

During the event, Alexa Lavoie and Guillaume Roy were targeted by anti-fascist activists who disrupted their work and harassed them until they left.

Despite the presence of the Montreal Police (SPVM), who were on-site, no action was taken when Alexa and Guillaume reported the intimidation and harassment from two activists.

The situation eventually escalated, leading the police to intervene, though their action resulted in Rebel News being expelled from the premises.