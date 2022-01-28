Small towns turn out to support Freedom Convoy

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

For the last several days, the Truckers For Freedom Convoy has made headway both on the highways and in support. Yesterday, part of the Freedom Convoy was scheduled to leave from London, Ontario at noon, where southern Ontario and U.S. drivers, along with others joining, would make their way to the Vaughn Mills Mall for a pit stop and then continue their voyage to Ottawa.

There is currently a trending movement of support from Canadians showing up at roadsides, overpasses and truck stops. That trend continued today, as overwhelming numbers of locals from the Oxford County area showed up in to show solidarity with the Freedom Convoy.

Lines of parked cars and farm tractors could be found on gravel roads, as even this small community saw many of the locals come out to offer the convoy a warm welcome. Up along the overpasses of Oxford Road 29, Blandford Road, Foldens Line and countless others, held floods of people braving the winter elements.

One local, onsite at the Blandford Road overpass described the rally as, “exhilarating and hopeful,” adding that they “felt that this is what is going to change things and this freedom movement will go down in history. I saw so many people, even children, who were pulled out of school to be there supporting and cheering on the convoy. It was the most unifying experience I have ever been a part of.”

The Freedom Convoy has support on all levels, whether it’s residents from big cities to small farming communities. Even individuals in the smallest rural areas are taking time out of their days to brave the cold Canadian winter and witness this convoy as they drive by.