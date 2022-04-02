Society is caving to the radical transgender movement

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies talked about how every day is April Fool's.

Here's a bit of what David had to say:

We all know what’s behind this insanity, don’t we? It is society en masse caving to the radical transgender movement. From the political elites to big business, nobody wants to come across as non-inclusive these days given the ongoing pandemic of wokeness. So it is that pregnant women are now referred to as pregnant people; so it is that breastfeeding is now chest-feeding — God forbid that we offend those with a Y chromosome… even though men cannot give birth and men cannot breastfeed — but let’s not allow Biology 101 to get in the way, shall we?

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.