Every day is April Fool's

  • April 01, 2022
GUEST HOST: DAVID MENZIES

Happy April Fool’s Day, everybody. Now, I could’ve done something cheesy. Like a write a fake monologue about a fake news story. You know, like proclaiming the Trudeau Liberals are cancelling their carbon taxes and Bill C-11.

But really, why bother? Because, is April Fool’s Day even relevant anymore? Which is to say, in our politically correct woke cancel culture, isn’t EVERYDAY April Fool’s Day?

GUEST: Alex Epstein (follow @AlexEpstein on Twitter)

FINALLY: Your messages to me!

Social Justice Warriors
