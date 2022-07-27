Solidarity convoy supports protesting farmers at Dutch embassy in Ottawa
Canadians across the country came out to show support for Dutch farmers protesting radical climate policies that are likely to soon be in place in Canada.
July 23 was an important date for many Canadians as well as the Dutch population. Since the regulations imposed on nitrogen and carbon emissions by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte have also been approved by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, many people have decided to join their voices with protesting farmers in the Netherlands to share their fears and disagreement with the policies.
Here in Ottawa to cover the nationwide protest in support of the Dutch Farmers.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 23, 2022
So, on July 23, a nationwide protest took place across Canada in support of farmers in the Netherlands.
In Ottawa, the police deployed similar tactics as they used during the Freedom Convoy — namely blocking all access to the downtown core close to Parliament. The police refused to allow almost all vehicles to enter in the perimeter.
The convoy was finally able to arrive to Ottawa despite the multiple police blockades and the police interference.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 23, 2022
Despite the attempts to shut down parts of the city, the rally travelled to the Dutch embassy and did a long march around the city. Here is our full report from that day.
Protesters are currently marching around the core of Downtown Ottawa to show their support for the farmers in Netherland.https://t.co/CvYcNIGEzY pic.twitter.com/ADLGjVRVdn— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 23, 2022
Visit www.FarmerRebellion.com for all of our coverage on the Dutch farmer uprisings which were launched to take a stand against potentially crippling 'climate friendly' policies being imposed on farmers against their will.
