Solidarity convoy supports protesting farmers at Dutch embassy in Ottawa

July 23 was an important date for many Canadians as well as the Dutch population. Since the regulations imposed on nitrogen and carbon emissions by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte have also been approved by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, many people have decided to join their voices with protesting farmers in the Netherlands to share their fears and disagreement with the policies.

So, on July 23, a nationwide protest took place across Canada in support of farmers in the Netherlands.

In Ottawa, the police deployed similar tactics as they used during the Freedom Convoy — namely blocking all access to the downtown core close to Parliament. The police refused to allow almost all vehicles to enter in the perimeter.

Despite the attempts to shut down parts of the city, the rally travelled to the Dutch embassy and did a long march around the city. Here is our full report from that day.

Visit www.FarmerRebellion.com for all of our coverage on the Dutch farmer uprisings which were launched to take a stand against potentially crippling 'climate friendly' policies being imposed on farmers against their will.