Son of refugees kicked from Queen’s student election over Conservative links: Élie Cantin-Nantel

Despite running unopposed, a Queen's University student says he and his peers were forced out of an election by activists over his affiliation with the Conservative party.

Noah Mawji told True North's Élie Cantin-Nantel how the activists launched a campaign to promote their opposition to his team, claiming he was unprepared and incapable of representing “equity deserving groups.”

Élie joined Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, where he detailed more about how Mawji, the son of Ugandan refugees, was removed from the election.

Explaining how Mawji and his two colleagues, who are also visible minorities, were attacked by the diversity activists, Élie told Ezra: