Son of refugees kicked from Queen’s student election over Conservative links: Élie Cantin-Nantel
True North's Élie Cantin-Nantel joins The Ezra Levant Show, where he discusses his story about Queen's University student Noah Mawji, who was targeted by activists who claimed he was incapable of representing 'equity deserving groups.'
Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Sign up and start your free trial today!
Despite running unopposed, a Queen's University student says he and his peers were forced out of an election by activists over his affiliation with the Conservative party.
Noah Mawji told True North's Élie Cantin-Nantel how the activists launched a campaign to promote their opposition to his team, claiming he was unprepared and incapable of representing “equity deserving groups.”
Élie joined Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, where he detailed more about how Mawji, the son of Ugandan refugees, was removed from the election.
Explaining how Mawji and his two colleagues, who are also visible minorities, were attacked by the diversity activists, Élie told Ezra:
Their issue was specifically with Noah, it wasn't necessarily with the others because the others are free thinkers and have their own views. These three were not like, 'we're three Conservatives let's take over this.'
They actually wanted to generally improve everything for everybody. But according to the activists, they went on Instagram and they said [Noah] being Conservative was a concern to the student body, and they also said that he had unclear stances on "pressing issues."
You know what's the pressing issue, Ezra? The so-called decolonization of campus.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.