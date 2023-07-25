Speaker McCarthy suggests that impeachment inquiry against President Biden is coming

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In a recent interview, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) suggested that the Republican-majority chamber is edging closer to launching an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden. This comes in light of allegations that Biden accepted millions in bribes from various foreign countries.

McCarthy's comments follow the release of an FBI-produced FD-1023 form by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) last week. The document reveals a confidential source's claim that Burisma's co-founder and CEO, Mykola Zlochevsky, alleged that he was "coerced" by then-Vice President Biden and his son into paying substantial bribes. In return, the Bidens reportedly assisted in applying pressure on Ukraine to dismiss a prosecutor investigating Burisma.

“The FBI kept this from the IRS,” McCarthy said in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. “So, not only do they claim that they were bribed, we now find information that 16 out of 17 payments from Romania were provided to the Biden shell companies while he was vice president.”

McCarthy highlighted that the purported bribes to the Biden family have allegedly originated from countries like Ukraine, Russia, Romania, and China, nations known for public corruption issues.

BREAKING: Kevin McCarthy has said President Biden's alleged involvement in shell companies reportedly surrounding Hunter Biden is "rising to the level of an impeachment inquiry." pic.twitter.com/sRPWeQQfL9 — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) July 25, 2023

“This is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed,” McCarthy said. He later added: “I believe we will follow this all the way to the end. And this is going to rise to an impeachment inquiry the way the Constitution tells us to do this. And we have to get the answers to these questions.”

The revelations gain significance as Devon Archer, former close associate of Hunter Biden and ex-director at Burisma, is slated to testify before the House Oversight Committee. Archer, 48, is expected to share that Hunter Biden connected his father to foreign business partners or investors via phone conversations approximately two dozen times.