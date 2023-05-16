Speaking with UCP candidate Chantelle de Jonge on the campaign trail

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now E-transfer (Canada):

We joined UCP newcomer and MLA hopeful Chantelle de Jonge just outside of Calgary in the riding of Chestermere-Strathmore to talk about her efforts to keep the constituency blue and to look back at the damaging legacy of the last NDP government.

The constituency of Chestermere-Strathmore, located just east of Calgary, is the former riding of United Conservative Party MLA Leela Aheer, who received over 68% of the vote in the 2019 election, but has since faced criticism for some of her left-leaning proclivities, not to mention her rubbing elbows at a Justin Trudeau Stampede Breakfast.

Aheer entered the leadership race for the United Conservative Party after Jason Kenney’s resignation, but she ultimately finished in last place and shortly thereafter announced she would not be seeking re-election under the UCP banner.

On December 17, 2022, Chantelle de Jonge won the nomination to run as the UCP candidate for Chestermere-Strathmore in the next provincial election. Rebel News joined her on the campaign trail to learn more about why she chose to run with the UCP and to discuss some of her concerns looking back to 2015 when the NDP last formed government.

Chantelle de Jonge shared about her upbringing and involvement in the community and filled us in on the day-to-day life of candidates during an election before we got into the serious policy talk.

Chestermere-Strathmore is an interesting constituency in that it is technically rural, but it borders directly against Calgary and is comprised of many bedroom communities, so there is certainly some overlap of urban and rural concerns.

When asked if there was any tension between these two voting demographics, de Jonge relayed that she believes the UCP's emphasis on universal issues like a strong economy, reduced taxes and affordability appeal to voters regardless of where they live.

The hopeful MLA also looked back at the troubling economic legacy and track record of the NDP and broke down just how bad Rachel Notley’s last stint as premier really was, in addition to sharing how much worse things could be if they once again form government in 2023.

Rebel News has been offering unrivaled and truly independent interviews and election analysis since day one of this battle for Alberta. To ensure you don’t miss a thing, check in often at AlbertaDecides.com, and consider supporting the work we do with a donation if you believe that independent journalism is critical to democracy.