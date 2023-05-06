Premier Smith and UCP Remain Focused on Economy & Jobs

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News was once again on location for the latest United Conservative Party campaign announcement which took place the morning of May 4, 2023 inside a suburban southwest Calgary automotive repair shop.

Premier Smith remained true to form with yet another campaign promise focused on economic growth. Earlier in the week she announced tax reductions and a permanent implementation of the fuel tax relief that was originally set to expire at the end of June, a series of policies aimed at keeping more of your hard earned money in your pockets.

The UCP's new announcement shifted focus towards getting more money in Albertans' pockets by creating jobs, with new tax credits and signing bonuses designed to keep and bring needed skilled labourers to the province.

Smith also detailed plans to remove artificial barriers that are currently preventing skilled workers from abroad from filling labour needs in Alberta by expediting the process for recognizing credentials from other provinces and countries with similar standards. You can read the full UCP release for yourself by clicking here.

Setting jobs and economy aside for a moment, I asked Premier Smith about the UCP's at times tenuous ‘unity’ over the past few years, with tensions often arising, under former premier Jason Kenney, when MLAs were stifled in expressing their views when at odds with party leadership. I inquired as to how a Danielle Smith led UCP would navigate similar situations and if MLAs would be free to represent their constituents even if that meant breaking from party lines.

I was also joined by MLA for Taber-Warner Grant Hunter for an exclusive interview where we discussed whether rural constituencies, like his, were feeling ignored with so much talk of how Calgary is very likely going to decide the election. We also discussed why Hunter believes Rachel Notley, and many in the media, have spent far more time attacking Premier Smith as a person instead of talking policies and issues.

To ensure that you don’t miss any of our exclusive interviews and truly independent coverage of the Alberta election, and to support our work, be sure to check in often at AlbertaDecides.com.

It is critical that voters are able to make informed decisions during critical elections like this. If you have friends who are undecided or get all their news from state-funded media, consider sharing AlbertaDecides.com with them as well.