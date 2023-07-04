Special committee begins probe into firing of infectious disease scientists at 'top-secret' lab

By Sheila Gunn Reid JUSTIN TRUDEAU: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong! Contact Prime Minister Justin Trudeau directly to demand that he immediately kick Liberal MP Han Dong out of caucus. Send an email By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong! Sign the petition to demand that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau immediately kick Liberal MP Han Dong out of caucus. 10,141 signatures

Goal: 15,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

An all-party committee in the House of Commons will begin probing the dismissal of two infectious disease scientists and determine whether they provided confidential intelligence to China.

According to previous media reports, Dr. Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, shipped samples of the Ebola and Henipah viruses in March 2019 to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China — including plasma DNA molecules which could recreate vaccines or viruses.

In July 2019, security escorted the pair from the lab alongside graduates and postgraduates from China studying at the University of Manitoba. How those students got security clearances to enter the facility remains to be seen.

The Globe and Mail reported that both scientists collaborated with Chinese military researchers to study and conduct experiments on deadly pathogens such as those causing Ebola disease, Lassa fever, and Rift Valley fever.

Qiu collaborated specifically on Ebola research with Major-General Chen Wei, the Chinese military's top epidemiologist and virologist, with dozens of scientific publications with Chinese scientists under her belt.

After an RCMP investigation and CSIS intervention, the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg revoked the security clearance of both scientists.

Justin Trudeau is asked why he is keeping documents regarding the Chinese government's involvement in a virology lab in Winnipeg a secret.



"What are you trying to hide from Canadians, and the world?" @therealKeean



WATCH: https://t.co/U7lPoitsPp pic.twitter.com/8P6brY2iew — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 10, 2021

The special committee, consisting of four MPs from different political parties and judges, commenced their probe into the firing of the two scientists on Thursday.

Liberal Iqra Khalid, Conservative John Williamson, New Democrat Heather McPherson and René Villemure from the Bloc Québécois will see all secret documents involving the virus transfer.

A spokesperson for Government House Leader Mark Holland said the committee would have unfettered access to all national security documents related to the firing of Qiu and Cheng. "Work is underway, and documents are available to the committee members. They work independently," Marc Kennedy emailed the Globe and Mail.

This paints a stark contrast from when the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) failed to disclose said documents two years ago at the request of House Speaker Anthony Rota.

The billionaire businessman and Tesla CEO shared a tweet on Monday that referred to a blog post suggesting that the virus may have originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.



MORE: https://t.co/2OUdTzm4L6 pic.twitter.com/nWGiiCurQb — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 2, 2023

In June 2021, Rota hauled PHAC head Iain Stewart to Parliament after Opposition parties passed a motion to reprimand him over his repeated refusal to disclose national security documents on the contentious dismissal. The Health Canada head became the first civil servant since 1913 to be summoned to the Commons.

Stewart ultimately refused to turn over more than 250 pages of unredacted documents, which his lawyer wrote to Rota was out of compliance with the law and not the defiance of Parliament.

Under the Canada Evidence Act, Stewart's lawyer claimed his client could not divulge "sensitive information or potentially injurious information" and, as required by law, had notified the attorney general of his appearance before the committee.

Stewart claimed the firings had no connection to COVID-19, nor did the virus transfer to the Wuhan lab.

The federal government eventually took Rota to court for attempting to gain access to the classified documents.

The US House of Representatives on Friday has voted unanimously in favor of a bill that calls for the declassification of all intelligence on the origins of COVID-19, voting 419-0.https://t.co/CCqHIxfBJT — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 10, 2023

The attorney general applied to Federal Court, naming Rota as a respondent. He requested the documents remain under wraps to protect Canada's national security. The application disputed the unredacted material as "information which, if disclosed, would be injurious to international relations, national defence, or national security."

Rota openly challenged the court application, claiming it usurped the Commons' ability to procure any documents they requested, but abandoned his pursuit when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped the writ for the 2021 general election.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong said his party preferred a Parliament committee, but the federal government refused. Parliament would have unfettered access to additional documents without court involvement, if granted.

In May, Ottawa named three former judges — former Supreme Court Justices Ian Binnie and Marshall Rothstein and Federal Court Justice Eleanor Dawson — to oversee the special committee as arbiters. Their role is to adjudicate any dispute about what information to disclose publicly.

Kennedy said the MPs on the special committee would sign an oath of secrecy and could only view the classified documents at a secure facility. MPs will present their findings to the Commons at an unspecified point in the future.