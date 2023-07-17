State of embarrassment: Victoria scraps 2026 Commonwealth Games

In a major blow to 'Australia's sporting capital,' Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has officially confirmed that the 2026 Commonwealth Games, scheduled to take place in three years, will no longer proceed.

The decision, revealed during a press conference today, follows the revelation that the projected budget of $2.6 billion has skyrocketed to over $6 billion amid Victoria's skyrocketing levels of debt.

“We have informed Commonwealth Games authorities of our decision to seek to terminate the contract and to not conduct, not host the games,” Andrews stated, highlighting the financial risks associated with hosting the event.

Amid calls for her resignation, Commonwealth Games Delivery Minister Jacinta Allan faced the media to address the situation. The Games were originally planned to span from March 17 to March 29 across five regional areas: Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat, Gippsland, and Shepparton.

Jacinta Allan is the Minister for Commonwealth Games Delivery.



She should be sacked based on her title.



Her socialist worldview clearly didn’t deliver. — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) July 17, 2023

The unexpected cancellation has sent shockwaves through the Commonwealth Games community, with concerns raised about the viability of finding an alternative host country at such short notice. Victoria's about-face has the potential to cause an international stir and has left many disappointed athletes and fans in its wake.

The decision was reached after an emergency meeting of the government's Expenditure Review Committee, comprising senior ministers, who discussed the escalating budgetary challenges. Premier Andrews asserted that diverting funds from essential services such as hospitals and schools to cover the mounting expenses of the event was not an option, solidifying the fate of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.