We're taking our new documentary on the road (and you're invited!)

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Our brand new documentary, Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity, is finished. We're ready to show the world — and we want you to be there with us.

I'm really proud of what we were able to create under the cinematic vision of our chief documentary filmmaker, Kian Simone. The documentary details the abuse of Christian pastors and churches in Canada leading up to and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We travelled the country to meet with these pastors, documenting what happened to them in hopes that it may never be repeated. We're kicking off a summer screening tour with the world premiere happening in Calgary on July 5.

We've got dates all across the country — hopefully there's a showing near you.

For tickets, showtimes and to see the trailer, please to go SaveTheChristians.com. But do it quick! Our events always sell out.