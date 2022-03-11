Supermarket changes name of 'Chicken Kyiv' to show support for Ukraine
Aussie supermarket Woolworths uses name change to signal its backing for war-torn nation
Chicken Kiev is out, Chicken Kyiv is in.
Supermarket giant Woolworths has changed the name of its in-house chicken dish to show their support of Ukraine after Russia invaded the country two weeks ago.
‘We hope other food providers can make the same change Woolworths has made.’
According to a spokesperson for Woolworths, the name change is part of a ‘small but meaningful’ action of support for the European nation.
“In our discussion … we heard this was a small, but meaningful change we could make to stand in solidarity with Ukrainians living in Australia. Kyiv is the globally recognised name of the capital, so it’s only appropriate that we reflect that in the labelling of the product.
“The name change will be made immediately online, and gradually roll out to our own brand products and signage in-store in the coming weeks.”
It forms part of a wide anti-Russian boycott campaign within Australia and the West to remove Russian products from supermarket shelves and enforce the Ukrainian spelling of its cities.
The move has been applauded by the Chairman of the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisation, who said that, “Woolworths ‘gets it’ – Ukraine is different to Russia.”
#KyivNotKiev is an online campaign that was introduced by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in October 2, 2018 – which most of the world’s corporations ignored until it could be used to virtue signal on the global stage. Since the outbreak of war, the movement has gained traction and world-wide attention.
Proponents of #KyivNotKiev want to remove the linguistic relics of the Russian Empire and Soviet Union within the Ukrainian language, particularly in relation to internationally recognised words.
Kyiv became the legal name of the Ukraine capital in 1995.
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.