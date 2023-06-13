JCCF legal counsel breaks down Supreme Court's dismissal of Covid-19 vaccine mandate challenge for transplant patients
Although the Supreme Court may not have come through for Sheila, countless individuals are now showing their support directly to Sheila and her family.
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms recently announced that the Supreme Court of Canada has declined to hear Sheila Annette Lewis’ case against Covid-19 vaccine mandates for transplant candidates.
We interviewed Sheila previously and will be publishing another full interview in the near future. To find those, and to find out more about Sheila Annette Lewis, who is being denied a life-saving organ transplant exclusively because she wouldn’t take the novel vaccines for Covid-19, go to OrgansNotCoercion.ca. You can also follow that link to sign the petition that I hope to hand to our new Health Minister here in Alberta, Adriana LaGrange.
countless individuals are now showing their support directly to Sheila and her family, who have set up a Give-Send-Go in attempts to seek a transplant by way of hospitals in the United States which do not require these same novel vaccine requirements. That crowdfunding effort can be seen at givesendgo.com/GAMM5.
To find out how we got this dismissal by the Supreme Court and what it means for Sheila, we discussed this case with lawyer Allison Pejovic, who in working with the JCCF, has fought for Sheila in this lawsuit that was first filed in Alberta’s Court of King's Bench.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
