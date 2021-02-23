SURVEY: 52% of Canadians Don't Trust the Media

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at a new survey out by a PR and lobbying company called Edelman that shows trust in the media (and indeed all establishment institutions) is plummeting.

In fact, half of Canadians simply don’t believe a word the media says.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about a Toronto Star article covering what they called an “epidemic” of misinformation:

I love how the Star uses that same language about health and sickness and cleanliness and dirtiness: only one in five Canadians have “good information hygiene.” That’s defined as engaging with news, avoiding information echo chambers, verifying information and not spreading information you haven’t confirmed.” So the CBC and the Toronto Star and the Media Party — you’re expected to believe that they are not an echo chamber, and that they are not just spinning for Trudeau. I’m serious. When they say a news echo chamber, I know it’s hard to believe: they are not talking about themselves!

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.