Suspect identified in Wisconsin ramming attack

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

On Sunday evening, Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, rammed into a Christmas parade in downtown Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing at least five people and wounding 40 others in what appears to be an apparent targeted attack. Most of the casualties were teenagers and an elderly woman.

Multiple media outlets, including the Associated Press and NBC News, identified the driver as Darrell Brooks. Waukesha police chief Dan Thompson declined to identify the person of interest taken into custody by officers shortly after the attack, and declined to say whether the incident was politically motivated.

Videos of the attack showed a red Ford Escape accelerating into members of the Christmas parade, including band members, cheerleaders and spectators — striking multiple people and scattering the crowd. The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a choreographed dance group that performs in 25 parades each year, confirmed that some of their members died in the attack.,

Witnesses of the horrific incident described how the driver appeared “calm” and was “going from side to side, targeting people,” per the Independent. The police chief said that he did not believe the suspect fired at the crowd, despite early reports of gunfire.

One police officer fired on the vehicle in an attempt to stop it.

WARNING: Graphic Advisory

This is a video of the attack in Waukesha. pic.twitter.com/xSh2TTNbrf — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 22, 2021

This is a video of the aftermath on the attack on the Christmas parade in Waukesha.



Warning: Graphic Footage. pic.twitter.com/jfBCwgKGse — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 22, 2021

This video of the Waukesha attack was removed by the original author after she realized the suspect, Darrell Brooks, is not white. pic.twitter.com/4dwYRJ1bq8 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 22, 2021

Darrell Brooks’ identity was validated by journalist Karol Markowicz, who posted a link to Brooks’ extensive court record.

Further investigation into the suspect reveals that he has two open criminal cases against him. As posted by Greg Price on Twitter, the suspect posted bond for two felonies and three misdemeanours two days ago, he also posted bond for three felonies last March.

The alleged Waukesha car attack suspect Darrell E. Brooks currently has two open criminal cases against him.



He posted bond for two felonies and three misdemeanors two days ago



He also posted bond for three felonies last March. pic.twitter.com/PkZsSZDein — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 22, 2021

I can confirm, as I have his birthday, that this is the man in custody in Waukesha. https://t.co/5xlJEc34Rm — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 22, 2021

Waukesha massacre suspect Darrell Edward Brooks was released from Milwaukee County jail on $1,000 bail earlier this week.



Here is Soros affiliated Milwaukee district attorney John Chisholm bragging about abolishing bail and congratulating other Soros DAs. pic.twitter.com/SrStcNpoVT — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 22, 2021

According to the Milwaukee Sentinel Journal, Brooks has been charged three times in less than two years with recklessly endangering the safety of others.

Most recently on Nov. 5, Brooks was part of a domestic abuse incident for which he was also charged with resisting arrest.

In that case, a woman told police that Brooks purposely ran her “over with his vehicle” while she was walking through a gas station parking lot after he followed her to the location after a fight. The woman was hospitalized for her injuries, the publication confirmed.

On Friday, Brooks was released from jail after posting a $1,000 bond for the most recent incident. A previous case dates back to July 2020, where Brooks was charged with two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering the safety of others with a dangerous weapon. Both cases against him remain ongoing.

In a video Brooks uploaded, he admitted to being a child sex trafficker.

Darrell Brooks, the suspect in the Waukesha attack, admitted to being a child sex trafficker on video. pic.twitter.com/Y3LrrVEEOl — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 22, 2021

Further perusal of his social media activity shows that he also went by the name MathBoi Fly, and published a YouTube rap video and SoundCloud profile.

Here’s the alleged Waukesha killer Darrell Brooks AKA Mathboi Fly rapping F*** Donald Trump F*** Pigs and saying he has an AK 47 like Malcom X https://t.co/LC6TZJwmvN pic.twitter.com/Hn2tATYPJ9 — Media Right News (@MediaRightNews1) November 22, 2021

Social media posts linked to the suspect show that he was in political opposition to conservative Republicans and law enforcement, and even voiced anger at the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager who was found not guilty on all five charges relating to the deaths of two people and injuring another during the August 2020 Black Lives Matter-related riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin which were sparked by the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

Other Facebook posts tied to Brooks show his desire to exact violence on others.