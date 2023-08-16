Sydney Mayor slammed for free rent offer to 'Yes' campaign

Sydney's Lord Mayor is facing criticism after approving a plan to offer $25,000 worth of premium CBD office space to the "Yes" Voice to Parliament campaign, while providing nothing for the opposing "No" team.

The decision has drawn condemnation for its perceived bias and exclusion. The "Yes23" campaign will occupy 137.5 square meters of prime CBD office space on Kent Street for three months, courtesy of the City of Sydney Council.

Senator Jacinta Price slammed the move an "insult" to ratepayers, highlighting that the "No" campaign relies on the grassroots efforts of ordinary Australians.

The unanimous resolution passed in a City of Sydney Council committee meeting has sparked controversy, with the agreement slated for final approval at an upcoming council meeting.

The council asserts that the space was due for refurbishment and maintains that it had allocated funds in May to support the "Yes" campaign.

Critics argue that the decision unfairly advantages one side and fuels division. Price emphasised the contrast between the lavish resources given to the "Yes" campaign and the modest efforts of the "No" campaign, which operates from homes and sheds across the nation.

In response to inquiries about equitable treatment, a City of Sydney spokesperson defended the council's stance, stating that support for the "Yes" vote aligns with their program of community engagement. Meanwhile, calls for intervention against such "woke councils" continue, underscoring concerns about the misuse of taxpayer funds for political promotion.