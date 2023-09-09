Tabby trailblazer David Menzies was trans-species before it was cool

This is a free episode of The Gunn Show, which airs every Wednesday @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT. To watch new feature-length, ad-free episodes, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired September 6, 2023.

In 2017, David Menzies entered himself into the Toronto Cat Show as a transpecies man.

He was a tabby cat, replete with a tail, ears and a general sassy attitude.

David did it as a gag. But he was before his time.

Now, five years later people are identifying not just as the opposite gender, or as no gender but as animals.

From transanity to trans-species: The tail is wagging the dog



David Menzies joins me tonight in a special episode from Israel to discuss how the Left has gone so far that parody is almost impossible.