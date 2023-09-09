Tabby trailblazer David Menzies was trans-species before it was cool

Sheila Gunn Reid is joined by David Menzies to talk about the time he 'identified as a cat' as a joke, and how the left has now made satire indistinguishable from reality.

<
This is a free episode of The Gunn Show, which airs every Wednesday @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT. To watch new feature-length, ad-free episodes, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired September 6, 2023. 

In 2017, David Menzies entered himself into the Toronto Cat Show as a transpecies man.

He was a tabby cat, replete with a tail, ears and a general sassy attitude.

David did it as a gag. But he was before his time.

Now, five years later people are identifying not just as the opposite gender, or as no gender but as animals.

David Menzies joins me tonight in a special episode from Israel to discuss how the Left has gone so far that parody is almost impossible.

LGBT News Analysis
