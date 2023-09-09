Tabby trailblazer David Menzies was trans-species before it was cool
Sheila Gunn Reid is joined by David Menzies to talk about the time he 'identified as a cat' as a joke, and how the left has now made satire indistinguishable from reality.
This is a free episode of The Gunn Show, which airs every Wednesday @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT. To watch new feature-length, ad-free episodes, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired September 6, 2023.
In 2017, David Menzies entered himself into the Toronto Cat Show as a transpecies man.
He was a tabby cat, replete with a tail, ears and a general sassy attitude.
David did it as a gag. But he was before his time.
Now, five years later people are identifying not just as the opposite gender, or as no gender but as animals.
THE @EZRALEVANT SHOW:— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 5, 2023
GUEST HOST: @TheMenzoid
From transanity to trans-species: The tail is wagging the dog
GUEST: A father speaks out on his son's heavy-handed treatment by police and the justice system in Canada.https://t.co/A0xoT2obUD
David Menzies joins me tonight in a special episode from Israel to discuss how the Left has gone so far that parody is almost impossible.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.