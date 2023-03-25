Take Back Alberta seeks to 'build community,' counter 'voter apathy' before next election

Rebel News

By Ezra Levant Help us fight Postmedia's censorship! It's outrageous that our competition can ban us from the Legislature. Can you help us pay for our free speech lawyers to fight them? $17,528.00 Raised

Goal: $20,000.00 Donate

TBA executive director David Parker entertained a crowd well north of 100 late Wednesday evening to empower Albertans concerned with the future of their province.

"We've neglected our system for years," said Parker. "We got to start showing up."

Despite attempts by mainstream political pundits and media to paint the organization merely as a "right-wing" rally cry against COVID mandates and government tyranny, Parker states TBA is far more than that.

"[We're] an educational organization that teaches people how their political system works and how they can get engaged with it," he said, adding that TBA is only mobilizing voters, not influencing sitting politicians.

"There's not any direct connection with the government. We just encourage people to get involved with the government."

Crowd cheers as UCP leadership candidate Danielle Smith calls out Kenney's cabinet for not apologizing for the COVID lockdowns.



See our coverage: https://t.co/9wws5Xa9UIpic.twitter.com/pCAFNfFlOy — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 28, 2022

Parker encourages Albertans to have "difficult conversations" with NDP supporters to find common ground and convince them to vote for UCP.

He also prioritized educating people who don't vote because they perceive their vote doesn't matter.

"I don't think there's any evidence that I'm pulling puppet strings," continued Parker. "I'm advocating very loudly and publicly for policy positions: that's what democracy is."

"It's about building a community of like-minded people to take Alberta back from your apathy."

The efforts of TBA are widely considered to have mobilized Albertans against Premier Jason Kenney in a confidence vote that saw him amass a smidge over half support from party members in a leadership review last May.

WATCH: Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley addresses Danielle Smith's UCP leadership victory and claims members of the UCP caucus question her “disinterest in science and whacky ideas around healthcare, vaccines, and how to treat COVID.”



MORE: https://t.co/9wws5Xa9UI pic.twitter.com/iA4bkQxqeo — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 8, 2022

Now, a new sheriff is in town: Danielle Smith. And her pistols are locked and loaded in the fight for autonomy and freedom.

"We have a freedom-oriented premier…in Danielle Smith, but we can't count on her to fix everything," said Parker. "We need to show up and be in decision-making positions."

He lauded the work of Take Back Alberta as instrumental in reclaiming grassroots democracy at the UCP AGM last October.

"Nearly a thousand TBA members showed up at the Annual General Meeting, and we swept the [executive] board," he said, adding that much work remains in months preceding the next provincial election.

"Take Back Alberta — you have the power [to do so] — you just have to show up to take back control of your society."

Despite backtracking on COVID amnesty for those charged under the Public Health Act, Premier Danielle Smith is creating a panel to review her predecessor's COVID legislation and governance to improve their response to future health emergencies.



MORE: https://t.co/0LRgT8qzqo pic.twitter.com/yks57lqKkC — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 22, 2023

According to Duane Bratt, a political scientist at Mount Royal University, the organization is "the power behind the throne of the UCP."

"I think that'll become more apparent once the election is over if the UCP are victorious," said Bratt.

"They are willing to put in the time, and effort to show up to nomination meetings [and] are putting in the time and effort to [mobilize votes on] constituency boards and [have the grassroots heard at] the UCP executive."

Bratt lauds that several million Albertans who are set to vote on May 29 are not getting involved to this extent.

Literature handed out to attendees Wednesday asked for help door knocking, making calls, posting signs, and even praying. The largest goal? Stopping Rachel Notley and her "socialist agenda."

"A small fringe minority with unacceptable views have taken over your institutions," said Parker Wednesday night.

Rebel News Commander Ezra Levant landed in Lethbridge, Alberta, Thursday morning to cover the latest criminal prosecution of Artur Pawlowski, the Christian pastor who refused to close his church during the province's 'draconian' COVID lockdowns.



MORE: https://t.co/A7JuNxleh7 pic.twitter.com/KJ782zHe98 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 2, 2023

"They are taking control of every fabric of society because they believe in their ideology."

The executive director encouraged people to get involved but cautioned that results would not happen overnight.

"The plan for TBA takes commitment. It takes long nights and hard work," he said.

As part of Take Back Alberta's mobilization efforts, Parker outlined that about 15 ridings will determine who forms government on May 29, most of which reside in Calgary, according to several polls.

"Calgary is ground zero for the upcoming provincial election."

According to Smith, conservatives need to learn how to win over voters in the largest cities, whether in Alberta or elsewhere.

The lame-duck NDP cost 26,000 people their jobs by raising the minimum wage by 47% during their tenure. An expert panel uncovered the impacts of successive minimum wage hikes under then premier Rachel Notley, rising from $10.20 to $15.00 an hour.



MORE: https://t.co/LVhrBhwfXm pic.twitter.com/9fNVXAX3p5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 23, 2023

Smith commented on the state of conservatism to a room of conservatives gathered in Ottawa on Thursday for the annual conference of the Canada Strong and Free Network, formerly the Manning Centre.

With Albertans set to go to the polls in this year's provincial election, Smith said the UCP has more ground to gain in the province's two largest cities: Calgary and Edmonton. Insiders predict a competitive race with the Alberta NDP.

Kenney, who also attended the conference in Ottawa, faced considerable backlash leading up to that vote for his handling of the COVID pandemic. Smith told the crowd the party lost "a lot" of its base.

She ran for UCP leadership by promising to bolster provincial sovereignty and appealing to base members and others who opposed public health measures like vaccine mandates as an infringement of personal freedoms.

"The good news is that we're finally united as a conservative movement," she said. "Now, we need to gain more ground in Calgary and Edmonton."

"This is a challenge for all Conservatives. We have to figure out how to win in big cities because, increasingly, people are moving to big cities."