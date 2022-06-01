Taxpayer-funded electric car charging stations are going unused. Solution: just build more!

E-transfer (Canada):

The federal Department of Public Works is hunting for an interested contractor to build a glut of electric car chargers no one uses for cars they don't own.

The plan to build more charging stations to supplement those that are currently not being utilized is part of an infrastructure plan to support a federal government scheme to have all Canadian vehicles at zero emissions by 2035.

Many of the current charging stations are going largely unused. Blacklock's reports:

Department of Environment electric charging stations go months without seeing a single user, records show. New data confirm a 2019 audit at the Department of Natural Resources that public charging stations average as few as one or two cars daily.

Rebel News retrieved the inquiry of ministry Blacklock's relied on and discovered the issue of under-utilized charging stations was not isolated to Environment and Climate Change Canada. It's a whole-of-government problem.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra has sent tweets extolling the virtues of electric cars and he insists all cars in Canada become zero emissions by 2035.

Canada’s going electric! ⚡️

To build a greener economy, create good jobs, and put Canadians in the driver’s seat to a net-zero future, our government is accelerating its mandatory sales target of 100% zero-emission vehicles from 2040 to 2035. pic.twitter.com/jpF7ubSyLc — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) June 29, 2021

Yet according to this inquiry of ministry:

Transport Canada does not have electric vehicle charging stations on its properties.

The Canada Border Service Agency has charging stations that have never been used because they have no electric vehicles:

The charging stations have not been used since their installation due to lack of fleet vehicles at the site or they are not operational.

The order paper documents also indicate that every single RCMP charging station has only one car that uses it per day. Two charging stations at 2 Rideau St. in Ottawa have NEVER been used.

When will the feds stop throwing good money after bad for these nonsensical green schemes?

