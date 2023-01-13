Taxpayers Federation condemns feds for 'misleading' Canadians on carbon tax

The Canadian Press / Spencer Colby

By Sheila Gunn Reid STOP THE CARBON TAX! Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole introduced his new climate change plan. The plan aims to meet the same Paris Accord goals that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hoping to reach with his carbon tax by the year 2030. 21,295 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is correcting the record on the federal carbon tax, with taxpayers set to receive another round of carbon tax rebates in January.

"The Parliamentary Budget Officer shows politicians are using magic math to sell their carbon tax," said Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director of the CTF. "The PBO is clear: the carbon tax costs families hundreds of dollars more than the rebates they get back."

The Trudeau government claims "families are going to be better off" with its carbon tax and rebates. However, a PBO report shows this is incorrect.

The carbon tax will cost the average household between $402 and $847 in 2023, even after the rebates, according to the PBO. By 2030, Alberta and Saskatchewan's top fifth income earners will pay $7,402 and $5,123, respectively.

On April 1, 2023, the carbon tax will increase to 14 cents per litre of gas and 12 cents per cubic metre of natural gas on April 1. But Quebec's provincial cap and trade carbon tax currently cost about nine cents per litre of gas with a minimum requirement of 4.8 cents per litre.

Between 2018 and 2022, the federal carbon tax backstop increased by $10 per tonne per year, reaching $50 per tonne in 2022.

Following back-to-back annual carbon tax hikes, the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) estimated in a report released in late June that it would add $120 per tonne in carbon tax by 2030.

According to a federal government backgrounder on the federal carbon tax, the Trudeau Liberals "[remain] committed to ensuring that carbon pricing is in place across Canada at a similar level of stringency."

However, Quebec's provincial carbon tax will rise to 22.5 cents per litre of gas by 2030.

"This estimate is based on a set of assumptions, including a price for PEPS [carbon market] emission allowances of $97 per tonne in 2030, which is consistent with private sector forecasts," said a document provided to the media.

Other provinces will pay 37 cents in carbon taxes per litre of gas by 2030 at $170 per tonne.

Last year, Terrazzano condemned the Trudeau Liberals' dealings with Quebec, adding: "[It] shows the carbon tax was always about politics, not the environment."

Because of the discrepancy, Albertans will pay 67.8 cents in fuel taxes per litre of gas at that time, while Saskatchewan and Manitoba will pay over 80 cents.

"If you're willing to believe the feds will raise taxes, skim some off the top and somehow make families better off, then we have an ocean-side property in Regina to sell you," said Terrazzano. "Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should scrap the carbon tax to save families hundreds of dollars annually."

Since 2019, the feds have spent $116 million and hired 330 bureaucrats to administer the carbon tax and rebates.