Teachers union accused of coaching teachers on gender identity, says Defense of Freedom Institute report

The largest teachers union in America, the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), has been guiding teachers on introducing gender identity into educational programs, according to a recent report by the conservative Defense of Freedom Institute.

The report cites the AFT's July conference, Together Educating America’s Children (TEACH), which included sessions such as “Affirming LGBTQIA+ Identities in and out of the Classroom.”

It states, “Both session descriptions offered attendees ideas and action items to take back to their schools,” and continues, “The unions’ mission is clear: train teachers to affirm every gender identity that conflicts with a student’s sex, ignore basic biological facts, hide the training from parents, and shape school policies to force others to do the same," the Daily Wire reports.

Both the AFT and the National Education Association (NEA) are described as dedicated to advancing progressive gender ideology. They collectively represent almost five million public school educators nationwide.

The AFT has also endorsed an LGBT resolution calling for “age-appropriate and inclusive policies” on trans-identifying students using gender-specific facilities and encourages schools to use a student's preferred pronouns without informing parents.

Both unions have strongly opposed legislation meant to safeguard students from explicit content and gender ideology, and the NEA has even labeled Florida’s parental rights law as “extremist.”

The report concludes that unions view the parental rights movement as “an existential threat to their power over public education.” Angela Morabito, one of the report's authors, told Crisis in the Classroom, “The teachers unions are very clearly on the wrong side of not just what’s good for students and families, but what’s good for their own membership.”

A March poll showed that approximately 74% of voters think schools should obtain parental consent before aiding a child in changing their gender identity, and 75% support laws requiring schools to do so.