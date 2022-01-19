Terrified and terrorized: The brainwashing effect of social media

“Orwell didn’t foresee tele screens so small you carry them with you everywhere.”

  • By Rebel News
  • January 19, 2022

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at the madness of crowds on social media.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“Orwell didn’t foresee tele screens so small you carry them with you everywhere; where you can actually be listened to at every moment, because the listening is done by machine, by AI, by the algorithm, where you are constantly nudged towards approved content and away from banned content, which you might never see, and which if you publish it yourself, might never be seen. Nothing like it before.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

