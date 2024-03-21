'Terrified' leftists are 'enabling' Islamists: Barbara Kay
National Post columnist Barbara Kay tells The Ezra Levant Show that leftists in Canada are afraid of extremism from Islamists, which leads to the enabling of pro-Hamas hate rallies across the country.
Since Hamas launched a terror attack against Israel on October 7, 2023, rallies supporting the government in Gaza have been a regular occurrence across Canada.
Aggressive mobs have targeted Jewish synagogues and events, and even caused a cancellation of a meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.
On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, National Post columnist Barbara Kay joined the show to discuss why these hostile rallies are allowed to continue by local and federal authorities.
After Ezra said leftists like Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow are "terrified" of Islam, Barbara agreed — and noted it's not just politicians who are afraid.
I think the police are terrified by the unruly mobs. I can't believe that they have allowed them to get out of control as they have and enabled them to continue to take over our streets, pray on our streets and walk up and down screaming for the eradication of the Jews.
You talk to the average cop, and they would say this is ridiculous, it's out of control. Someone is telling them to stand down, someone — I don't know whether it's the mayor or the police chief or all of the above.
But Olivia Chow, she just did an op-ed in one of the local newspapers, the Toronto Star, talking about how her mother was starved and likening it to what's happening in Gaza.
That woman doesn't even understand what's going on over there. The way she talks, she is totally ignoring the fact that Hamas is holding back food, Hamas is stealing the food. Hamas has gotten off so easy in all of this, it just enrages me.
