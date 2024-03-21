'Terrified' leftists are 'enabling' Islamists: Barbara Kay

Since Hamas launched a terror attack against Israel on October 7, 2023, rallies supporting the government in Gaza have been a regular occurrence across Canada.

Aggressive mobs have targeted Jewish synagogues and events, and even caused a cancellation of a meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, National Post columnist Barbara Kay joined the show to discuss why these hostile rallies are allowed to continue by local and federal authorities.

After Ezra said leftists like Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow are "terrified" of Islam, Barbara agreed — and noted it's not just politicians who are afraid.