Terror in New Zealand: man stabs six people in supermarket

An ISIS inspired terrorist attack has taken place at a supermarket in New Zealand.

A man has stabbed at least six people at the New Lynn Countdown store before he was shot dead by police at the scene.

The attack, which lasted for less than a minute, involved an Islamic extremist known to police.

"This was a violent attack on innocent New Zealanders, it was senseless. It was undertaken by an individual who was a known threat,” said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The man is listed as a Sri Lankan national who has resided in New Zealand since late 2011.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admits that the terrorist was a ‘known threat’ in possession of violent and extreme views.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster explained that the individual was under constant monitoring and was watched on his way to the supermarket. Police were already with him at the scene when he attacked customers. At least six people have been stabbed.

Police followed him from his home to the New Lynn Countdown store where he took a knife from the shelf and began his attack.

A court order prevents the New Zealand government from putting out any further information at this time.

Ardern has stressed that there is no reason to believe that there is an ongoing risk to the community.