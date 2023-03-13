Texas officials warn travelers not to go to Mexico following triple kidnapping

Texas Department of Public Safety officials have issued a warning to spring breakers intending to travel to Mexico following the kidnapping of three Texans, who disappeared just days after Cartel violence claimed the lives of two American tourists.

“Drug cartel violence and other criminal activity represent a significant safety threat to anyone who crosses into Mexico right now,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw.

“We have a duty to inform the public about safety, travel risks, and threats. Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there; we are urging individuals to avoid travel to Mexico at this time,” he added.

“It is too dangerous with the increase in violence and kidnappings that are taking place in Mexico. So very important and I can’t stress enough to those who are thinking about traveling to Mexico, especially for Spring breakers,” said Lt. Chris Olivarez in an interview with Fox News.

According to the publication, three women — Maritza Trinidad Perez, 47; Marina Perez Rios, 48 and Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, 53 — were abducted during a Feb. 24 trip to Montemorelos in Nuevo Leon, a city located some three hours away from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Authorities in Nuevo Leon are currently investigating their disappearance, which is thought to be a kidnapping. The FBI was made aware of the case on Friday.