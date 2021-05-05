The bizarre world of billionaires: Ezra Levant on Bill Gates

Drinking water made from human feces. Converting wealthier nations into solely eating synthetic beef. Radically transform the way you live because of climate change. Dim the light from the sun. These are some of the ideas being put forward by Microsoft founder, and one of the richest people in the world, Bill Gates.

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra took a look at the ideas Bill Gates is promoting, and the lifestyle he lives. Needless to say, the lifestyle of a billionaire is far, far different from the average run-of-the-mill citizen.

Speaking about the relationship Gates has with another billionaire, investor Warren Buffett, that was discussed at length in a biographical piece from Time Magazine, Ezra said:

Let me tell you that Bill Gates and Warren Buffett are good friends — you probably know that. They've been friends, allies, business partners for decades. Warren Buffet gets a lot of ink in that old Time Magazine biography, he's so home-spun, isn't he, Warren Buffett? He looks regular, he lives in Omaha, Nebraska, he drives a regular car. But you know, [like Bill Gates] he has two lives also. Did you know that about Warren Buffett? You know, Ted Turner is the same way too, he has different wives all the time. You know, the rich — they're different from us. They have money, but when you're that rich — I mean, Ted Turner rich, Warren Buffett rich, Bill Gates rich, Jeff Bezos rich — you don't just have money, you have total power over everything and everyone around you. No one can say no to you, no one dares to say no to you — no one would ever criticize you. You can truly start to believe that you are a god. Because every problem just falls away.

