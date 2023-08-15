The Canadian Cancer Society still advises trans-identifying biological males to consult with a physician for cervical cancer screenings

E-transfer (Canada):

Six months after the national cancer organization drew international outrage for suggesting transwomen patients "talk to a healthcare provider" about the risk of cervical cancer, the advice — which runs counter to biological reality — remains unchanged.

"If, however, you’re a trans woman who has had bottom surgery to create a vagina (vaginoplasty) and possibly a cervix, there’s a very small risk that you can develop cancer in the tissues of your neo-vagina or neo-cervix," reads the organization's website.

The Canadian Cancer Society notes that transgendered cancer patients may face screening barriers, including "transphobia."

The society made headlines across the world in March after astute internet watchers noticed the unbalanced emphasis put on trans-identifying patients.

Biological females seeking information about cervical cancer screenings were offered less than half the information as trans-identifying patients on the Canadian Cancer Society's website.

Regardless of the stage of the individual's medical transition status, biological males identifying as female do not have cervixes to screen.