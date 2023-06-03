The City of Toronto is aiding and abetting addiction with ‘safe' injection sites and free crack pipes

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on June 2, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies spoke with True North reporter Harrison Faulkner about the ‘safe injection sites’ right by Yonge and Dundas Square in Toronto.

Harrison had tried to investigate the building where the City of Toronto employees were allegedly giving out free crack cocaine and methamphetamine pipes but he was barred from recording and told to leave the premises.

"Yeah, Harrison,” said David, “They call it harm reduction but as you noted in your report, it’s more like perpetuating addiction. And for that matter, misery. These are people in horrible circumstances, and the idea that we would aid and abet this kind of addiction…”

Harrison agreed: "If you take this concept, this harm reduction concept, for any other addiction that we are obviously trying to solve in our society, we’re already in lunacy territory David. We’re not gonna give away drinks for free to alcoholics. We’re not gonna allow children to walk into the LCBO and walk out with free booze… Alberta’s trying to actually give treatment. But there’s no indication that that’s what we’re trying to do here in Ontario, it’s just crazy."