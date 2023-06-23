The Democracy Fund secures legal victory for Canadian filmmaker

Hoaxedmovie.com

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

Mexico-based documentarian Jon Du Toit was hit with a $5,750 COVID-19 quarantine fine in 2021 for refusing to enter a Designated Quarantine Facility (DQF) upon entry to Canada.

I would like to thank Adam Blake-Gallipeau of @DemocracyFund for attending court on my behalf and getting my ridiculous $5750 quarantine violation ticket thrown out! — Jon du Toit (@jondutoit) June 23, 2023

Du Toit has made several independent films, including Hoaxed with Twitter influencer Mike Cernovich.

Also thank you to @RebelNewsOnline for starting this off - the covid measures were a violation of Canadian constitutional rights and the help was not only greatly appreciated but also necessary for those of us regular folk who resisted. — Jon du Toit (@jondutoit) June 23, 2023

He was represented by Adam Blake-Gallipeau, a litigation specialist from registered Canadian civil liberties charity, The Democracy Fund. Through its Fight the Fines program, which connects so-called COVID scofflaws with lawyers to fight their cases at no cost to the defendant, the filmmaker was able to secure a legal victory.

My brother and I were both fined the same amount for refusing the mandatory (and insane) 3 day hotel quarantine upon arrival in Canada



We ALLEGEDLY ended up violating the 14 day home quarantine repeatedly, but they were never able to follow up because their system was flawed — Jon du Toit (@jondutoit) June 23, 2023

Returning Canadians and foreign travellers and those entering Canada were subject to forced confinement in DQFs, often referred to as COVID jails, until they tested negative on a COVID test.

Not only have thousands of innocent, healthy Canadian citizens been forcibly confined against their will in Trudeau's 2-star COVID jails while they awaited a negative COVID test, but many were incarcerated for longer than the government demanded.



MORE: https://t.co/kBmgxegtou pic.twitter.com/le39tx2zf6 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 9, 2022

The confinement, often at an inflated room rate to the traveller, could last up to a week.

Drea Humphrey speaks to “Sarah” about her horrifying experience at a COVID quarantine hotel where she was the victim of an alleged sexual assault.



FULL REPORT from @DreaHumphrey: https://t.co/yWb2stciSz pic.twitter.com/xO3n5gDQLO — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 3, 2021

Non-compliant travellers faced severe fines and constant surveillance by health officers and police.