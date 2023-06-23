The Democracy Fund secures legal victory for Canadian filmmaker

Despite the rules and requirements being lifted, Canadians are still fighting outrageous COVID-related charges.

Hoaxedmovie.com
Mexico-based documentarian Jon Du Toit was hit with a $5,750 COVID-19 quarantine fine in 2021 for refusing to enter a Designated Quarantine Facility (DQF) upon entry to Canada.

Du Toit has made several independent films, including Hoaxed with Twitter influencer Mike Cernovich.

He was represented by Adam Blake-Gallipeau, a litigation specialist from registered Canadian civil liberties charity, The Democracy Fund. Through its Fight the Fines program, which connects so-called COVID scofflaws with lawyers to fight their cases at no cost to the defendant, the filmmaker was able to secure a legal victory.

Returning Canadians and foreign travellers and those entering Canada were subject to forced confinement in DQFs, often referred to as COVID jails, until they tested negative on a COVID test.

The confinement, often at an inflated room rate to the traveller, could last up to a week.

Non-compliant travellers faced severe fines and constant surveillance by health officers and police.

