The Democracy Fund secures legal victory for Canadian filmmaker
Despite the rules and requirements being lifted, Canadians are still fighting outrageous COVID-related charges.
Mexico-based documentarian Jon Du Toit was hit with a $5,750 COVID-19 quarantine fine in 2021 for refusing to enter a Designated Quarantine Facility (DQF) upon entry to Canada.
I would like to thank Adam Blake-Gallipeau of @DemocracyFund for attending court on my behalf and getting my ridiculous $5750 quarantine violation ticket thrown out!— Jon du Toit (@jondutoit) June 23, 2023
Du Toit has made several independent films, including Hoaxed with Twitter influencer Mike Cernovich.
Also thank you to @RebelNewsOnline for starting this off - the covid measures were a violation of Canadian constitutional rights and the help was not only greatly appreciated but also necessary for those of us regular folk who resisted.— Jon du Toit (@jondutoit) June 23, 2023
He was represented by Adam Blake-Gallipeau, a litigation specialist from registered Canadian civil liberties charity, The Democracy Fund. Through its Fight the Fines program, which connects so-called COVID scofflaws with lawyers to fight their cases at no cost to the defendant, the filmmaker was able to secure a legal victory.
My brother and I were both fined the same amount for refusing the mandatory (and insane) 3 day hotel quarantine upon arrival in Canada— Jon du Toit (@jondutoit) June 23, 2023
We ALLEGEDLY ended up violating the 14 day home quarantine repeatedly, but they were never able to follow up because their system was flawed
Returning Canadians and foreign travellers and those entering Canada were subject to forced confinement in DQFs, often referred to as COVID jails, until they tested negative on a COVID test.
Not only have thousands of innocent, healthy Canadian citizens been forcibly confined against their will in Trudeau's 2-star COVID jails while they awaited a negative COVID test, but many were incarcerated for longer than the government demanded.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 9, 2022
The confinement, often at an inflated room rate to the traveller, could last up to a week.
Drea Humphrey speaks to “Sarah” about her horrifying experience at a COVID quarantine hotel where she was the victim of an alleged sexual assault.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 3, 2021
Non-compliant travellers faced severe fines and constant surveillance by health officers and police.
