The fight in Ottawa for property rights and procedural fairness concerns us all

This is a free episode of The Gunn Show, which airs every Wednesday @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT. To watch new feature-length, ad-free episodes, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired April 19, 2023.

While the Canadian gun community continues to demand credible work on crime, the Coalition for Gun Control demonizes legal gun owners. Canadians know it isn’t duck hunters and sport shooters committing violence in Toronto. And so does Wendy. Reject her hate. 🇨🇦👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻#hatespeech pic.twitter.com/JyiowTOmDE — Tracey Wilson (@TWilsonOttawa) August 7, 2019

The Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights has been in Federal Court for over a week as part of a six-party legal challenge of the Liberal government's unfair May 2020 sneaky order in council ban of over 1500 models of Canadian shotguns and rifles.

CCFR vs Canada 🇨🇦 - Federal Court Challenge to the 2020 OIC gun ban (and additional bans since).



Day 7 - Thread 🧵



▶️ AGC (Gov’t) presents their case (part 2)

▶️ Applicants respond (? May be tomorrow instead)



Follow along here 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/2CrT7EVqRn — Tracey Wilson (@TWilsonOttawa) April 19, 2023

The cost of legal challenge for the CCRF alone tops $2 million. Still, according to Tracey Wilson of the CCFR, the Feds are filling the courtroom with lawyers to ensure their attack on law-abiding Canadians' property rights stands up to a robust legal challenge.

Fifth Day at the Federal Court Hearings Challenging the OIC Liberal Firearms Ban in Ottawa.



Brief synopsis of Day 5 and notable moments can be found at the Facebook link below: https://t.co/UBKhPMUDu6 pic.twitter.com/SjByO8ntCI — Canada's National Firearms Association (@CanadasNFA) April 18, 2023

Tracey joins me tonight in an interview we recorded yesterday afternoon after she spent a long day in court to update Canadians on the fight for fairness for gun owners and how they can get involved.