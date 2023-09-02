The Irish government knows censorship laws are unpopular among citizens but doesn't care

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on September 1, 2023.

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke with Ben Scallon, a reporter for GRIPT Media, which covers the war on free speech in Ireland, drawing parallels with Rebel News in Canada. The two talked about how Ireland, New Zealand, and Canada's leaders all are members of the World Economic Forum and use identical language to describe speech such as 'misinformation', and use that language to create laws censoring free speech.

Ezra also expressed a sense of skepticism about these leaders' motives, suggesting they perceive a shared agenda of censorship for ideological reasons. He said there is no widespread demand for censorship in Canada, Ireland, or New Zealand, and he questions the leaders' motivations for implementing such measures.

Ben told Ezra about how censorship laws are widely unpopular among the Irish public:

And there's really no evidence been provided by the government that there's any public outcry for this. In fact, quite the opposite. All of the polling and public consultations, I think you guys might call it a comment period in North America. All of the evidence we have available shows that the public are overwhelmingly opposed to this stuff, and yet they're driving ahead with it anyway.

Ezra asked Ben if GRIPT is the only place where the Irish are expressing distaste for this new wave of censorship, or if others are standing up.

Ben told him how Irish mainstream media is very similar to that of Canada, in the way that they are not mirroring the concerns of the people: