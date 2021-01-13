The Politics of a Pandemic Moral Panic | Dr. Barry Cooper with Ezra Levant

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, author Dr. Barry Cooper joined Ezra to discuss his new book, The Politics of a Pandemic Moral Panic, which focuses on analyzing whether the COVID-19 pandemic has been so distorted and exaggerated that it has caused an obvious over-reaction from political and social authorities.

Making a comparison to a concept presented in a 1972 book, Folk Devils and Moral Panics by Stanley Cohen, Dr. Cooper explained to Ezra the confusion surrounding the usage of masks in the general public:

The number of people who I encounter in stores — some of whom are wearing masks, some of whom are not — have said exactly that [non mask wearers must be in league with the 'folk devil']. They're customers that come in who are not wearing masks, they are treated by other customers as if they're somehow infected. Those who are [wearing masks] think of themselves as being morally superior. What they don't seem to get is the symbolism. The whole point of a mask is to shut you up. The experimental evidence on the effect of masks is, let's say, mixed. Nobody wants to talk about that. So you get these authoritative doctors saying one thing and other, equally certified, doctors saying other things. And so normal people just get confused and they say well, I guess I'd better do what everybody else is doing and that's why they do it.

In an effort to help expand the profile of conservative authors like Dr. Barry Cooper, Rebel News has made this full interview from The Ezra Levant Show publicly available.

The full episode of The Ezra Levant Show is available to SUBSCRIBERS of RebelNews+.