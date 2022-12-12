Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney's sedition claims mocked by the RCMP

The former head of the Bank of Canada and climate finance guru, Mark Carney, accused the Freedom Convoy of sedition in a laughable op-ed published earlier this year in the Globe and Mail.

Carney's article, titled “It’s Time To End The Sedition In Ottawa," made the case, using an American version of the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, of the word.

"It means incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority," wrote Carney. He described protesters as anarchists who should be "punished to the full force of the law."

"[By] now anyone sending money to the convoy should be in no doubt: You are funding sedition," writes @MarkJCarney. https://t.co/QmZzNbT3rQ — The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) February 7, 2022

According to an article published Monday by Blacklock's Reporter, the RCMP instead called it a "stretch" to describe the peaceful anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protest as seditious.

@RebelNewsOnline covered almost 95% of the actual conditions of the freedom convoy, their journalist Alexa Lavoie was attacked by Ottawa police, not a single media outlet speak up for her, this isn’t normal and shouldn’t become normal.https://t.co/n9CFsFNsK3 pic.twitter.com/hF4dWfm5OA — Nikki 🍊🇺🇸 (@nikki_miumiu) April 13, 2022

Instead, police circulated the criminal code definition of sedition, which is a little more involved than disagreeing boisterously with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on vaccine mandates.

"Any person who teaches or advocates or publishes or circulates any writing that advocates the use of force without authority of law as a means of accomplishing a governmental change within Canada.”

Texts submitted to the Public Order Emergency Commission show that Justice Minister David Lametti appears to have called Carney "stupid" in messages sent to Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.

Marco Mendicino (in the grey) and David Lametti texting about how many tanks to send in to break up protests. pic.twitter.com/rdNbwK8h7F — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) November 23, 2022

The Freedom Convoy remained in Ottawa for nearly 4 weeks before Trudeau used a counter-terrorism law, the Emergencies Act (EA), to end the demonstrations, arrest protesters and seize the assets of participants. The POEC is the official examination of the use of the EA.

