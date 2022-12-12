Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney's sedition claims mocked by the RCMP

According to an article published Monday by Blacklock's Reporter, RCMP called it a "stretch" to describe the peaceful anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protest as seditious.

The former head of the Bank of Canada and climate finance guru, Mark Carney, accused the Freedom Convoy of sedition in a laughable op-ed published earlier this year in the Globe and Mail.

Carney's article, titled “It’s Time To End The Sedition In Ottawa," made the case, using an American version of the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, of the word.

"It means incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority," wrote Carney. He described protesters as anarchists who should be "punished to the full force of the law."

Instead, police circulated the criminal code definition of sedition, which is a little more involved than disagreeing boisterously with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on vaccine mandates.

"Any person who teaches or advocates or publishes or circulates any writing that advocates the use of force without authority of law as a means of accomplishing a governmental change within Canada.”

Texts submitted to the Public Order Emergency Commission show that Justice Minister David Lametti appears to have called Carney "stupid" in messages sent to Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.

The Freedom Convoy remained in Ottawa for nearly 4 weeks before Trudeau used a counter-terrorism law, the Emergencies Act (EA), to end the demonstrations, arrest protesters and seize the assets of participants. The POEC is the official examination of the use of the EA.

To see and support Rebel News' coverage of the POEC, please visit www.TruckerCommission.ca.

 

