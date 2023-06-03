The Sky’s the limit! Anti-lockdown proponent Chris Sky kicks off his mayoralty campaign

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 21,568 signatures

Goal: 25,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

The scene was a joyous one in east end Toronto last Saturday when Chris Sky (a.k.a., Saccoccia) kicked off his mayoralty campaign. Under a gorgeous sunny sky, a bouncy castle rocked with youngsters (thankfully, the Ottawa Police Service was not informed); burgers and hot dogs sizzled on a barbecue; live music blared and an ice cream truck distributed frosty treats.

It was a downright festive occasion, even though Chris Sky is in a feisty mood these days. For example, mainstream media has shunned covering his mayoralty campaign. He has not been invited to any of the debates. And after doing a little research, Sky believes something fishy is going on regarding the number of Torontonians who are eligible to vote in the June 26 by-election.

Case in point: there are almost 1.9 million eligible voters in Hogtown, which is an increase of about 300,000 voters compared to October 2022 when the last municipal election took place. During an interview, Sky said he’s concerned that shenanigans are already afoot to make sure an establishment candidate wins the election given the unexplained uptick in voters.

Sky also took the opportunity to bash the integrity of the polling firms that have pegged leftist Olivia Chow as the prohibitive favourite.

And Sky didn’t hold back on his disdain for John Tory. During COVID-19, the disgraced ex-Mayor of Toronto made people’s lives miserable in the name of “safety.” Social distancing circles were spray-painted upon parkland; masking was enforced; ma & pa shops were forcibly shut down (while it was business as usual at the big box stores); and vaccination was strongly encouraged. And yet, all the while, His “Dishonour” was engaged in horizontal jogging with a female staffer at City Hall! Talk about chutzpah; talk about hypocrisy.

With 102 candidates vying for the city’s top job, this mayoralty election is like none other before. And Sky remains a very polarizing candidate indeed. A quick glance at the Twitterverse indicates that people either love or loathe Chris Sky. Examples: Bill writes: “He [Sky], like others, is a hustler, interested in his own self interests.”

On the flip side, so many others are huge fans of Sky. Robert Bergeron writes: “Thanks Chris we love you.” Val Anne writes: “God bless Chris Sky.”

We shall find out in less than a month if Chris Sky has more fans than haters – and whether that number of fans is of a sufficient magnitude to get him into the mayor’s seat. Stay tuned.