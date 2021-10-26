The World Economic Forum wants you to embrace fear, anger and sadness

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at how the World Economic Forum — the globalist lobby group based in Davos, Switzerland — who are literally campaigning against happiness now.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“Embrace fear. Embrace anger and sadness. “The U.S. Declaration of Independence promised you the right to pursue happiness. The globalists in 2021 are telling you to embrace fear, anger and sadness. And eat bugs. And own nothing. “They’ve even invented a new word — toxic positivity. As if being hopeful and happy and positive and optimistic is 'toxic', and of course we know what we do to toxic things, we ban them, we fight them, we denounce them. We’ve been doing that to “toxic masculinity” for a decade. Being happy is next to be attacked.”

