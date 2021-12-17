“The worst physical attack” on a Rebel, courtesy of Team Trudeau

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra gave some final thoughts on the recent attack on David Menzies outside of a Justin Trudeau event.

We are suing the RCMP, the three officers involved, and the government itself for attacking David Menzies. Please donate here to offset our legal costs.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.