“The worst physical attack” on a Rebel, courtesy of Team Trudeau

This wasn't just any branch of of the police force — the attack was committed by Trudeau's own bodyguards.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 17, 2021

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra gave some final thoughts on the recent attack on David Menzies outside of a Justin Trudeau event.

We are suing the RCMP, the three officers involved, and the government itself for attacking David Menzies. Please donate here to offset our legal costs.

