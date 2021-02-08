Things will get better... When we make it get better

Some semblance of normalcy is beginning to slowly return to Canada. Alberta announced it would be easing some restrictions beginning today. Quebec, while still under curfew, is starting to lift their restrictions. Ontario is expected to announce phased re-openings this week.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, however, Sheila Gunn Reid told David Menzies that for things to really get back to normal, individuals have to take it upon themselves — like Chris Scott, owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe, has done — to make everything get better.