This factory on disputed land is an example of peace through commerce

We're reporting today from a town called Ariel. Now, it's in a disputed territory — Israel would call it Judea and Samaria, its critics would call it occupied West Bank.

Regardless, we're here at an enormous factory where trucks full of scaffolding, aluminum or steel were arriving. You might be why we came all the way to Israel to see a scaffolding factory. It's sort of cool, but is that really worth travelling thousands of miles for?

The answer is yes, because there's an interesting story here.

There's about 150 men who work in this factory, it's a very busy and industrious place. Of those workers, 100 of them are Palestinian and 50 are Israeli. But they work together in harmony. That's important, because this is in an area where there are Israeli towns and Arab towns, and to work together harmoniously is a success story.

And, of course, no good deed goes unpunished. There are forces in the West — in the U.S., in Canada, in Europe — that do not want to see the success of a peaceful, harmonious co-existence like this factory.

This factory, however, is sort of immune to political pressure because all of its customers in Israel, so it doesn't matter if someone in London, Brussels, Toronto or New York stamps their feet about this factory.

But there have been other companies, like Sodastream, the popular homemade carbonation machine, that had factories in the area employing Jews and Muslims harmoniously. The company's president even talked about building peace through commerce. And yet there was a global boycott of Sodastream, even from Canada's United Church.

They despised the idea that there could be a factory happily employing both Jews and Muslims together. They did not want that success story. Regrettably, Sodastream did end up leaving the area.

There are certain forces that have an investment in misery and war.

For example, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), it's dedicated to refugees created in the 1948 Israeli War of Independence almost a century ago — there's not many refugees left from that. And yet that agency continues on, calling the children and grandchildren of refugees refugees still.

My point is: it's an entire industry based on failure. We see it in Canada with the poverty industry, the homeless industry, the free “safe drug” use industry. They don't actually want people to solve the problem, then they'd be out of a job. In the Middle East, there's a lot of interests that like to see war.

While Rebel News has been to Israel before, about five years ago, this trip is different. We're in Israel now, but we're going to fly to an Arab country, the United Arab Emirates. We'll travel to its most famous city, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, the capital.

This is possible because of former U.S. president Donald Trump's Abraham Accords, named after the father of Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Trump did what was thought to be impossible. If Trump were a Democrat or anybody else in the world, he'd have won the Nobel Peace Prize and it would be something celebrated all the time.

It's through political deals like the Abraham Accords and through commerce like here at this factory where Jews and Arabs are finding common ground. it's certainly a fact on the ground here in Israel. We're going to travel to the U.A.E. soon to see if it's a fact on the ground there, too.

We'll have more reports of stories like this that you'll never see in the mainstream media. You can follow along with all of our coverage or help support our work at RebelNewsIsrael.com.