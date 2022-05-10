'This is something I escaped from': Former Iranian political prisoner speaks out during Ottawa rally

While covering the Rolling Thunder rally in Ottawa last month, we came across an individual by the name of Salman Sima. Salman came to Canada from Iran, after becoming a political prisoner in his very own home country. Mr. Sima came to Canada to live under the freedoms it has to offer, but now he finds himself in similar circumstances as to what he was dealing with in Iran.

Salman shares his thoughts on both the trucker convoy and the Rolling Thunder rally in contrast to his experiences in Iran. He also shares with us why it is extremely important for him to attend these events here in Canada to try to avoid the slippery slope that he saw Iran fall into.

