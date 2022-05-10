'This is something I escaped from': Former Iranian political prisoner speaks out during Ottawa rally

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

While covering the Rolling Thunder rally in Ottawa last month, we came across an individual by the name of Salman Sima. Salman came to Canada from Iran, after becoming a political prisoner in his very own home country. Mr. Sima came to Canada to live under the freedoms it has to offer, but now he finds himself in similar circumstances as to what he was dealing with in Iran.

1000s of Canadian patriots stormed the streets of downtown Ottawa with love, unity & FREEDOM. Truth will prevail and #LoveWins. New variant of #FreedomConvoy2022 is full of ❤. pic.twitter.com/bpXnNYG8iX — Salman Sima (@SalmanSima) April 30, 2022

Salman shares his thoughts on both the trucker convoy and the Rolling Thunder rally in contrast to his experiences in Iran. He also shares with us why it is extremely important for him to attend these events here in Canada to try to avoid the slippery slope that he saw Iran fall into.

In the march for freedom, residents of Ottawa were among the supporters of #RollingThunder. Many of them showed their solidarity by waving their hands & flags from their balconies & windows. Freedom lovers spread joy & hope in Ottawa. Freedom unites us all. #FreedomConvoy2022 pic.twitter.com/Hl5NidAruu — Salman Sima (@SalmanSima) May 1, 2022

If you need to get up to speed on the trucker convoy and the Rolling Thunder rally, you can go to our website at ConvoyReports.com and view all our coverage.