Thousands gather for pro-Israel demonstration in Toronto as Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas terrorists

Thousands of demonstrators took to Mel Lastman Square in Toronto last night in support of Israel after the country was brutally attacked by Hamas terrorists over the weekend. The confirmed death toll of the attacks is now approaching 1,000.

Politicians including Conservative MP Melissa Lanstman, Mayor Olivia Chow, and Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland spoke at the rally and condemned the brutality of Hamas terrorists.

Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman gave a powerful speech — and warned against Liberal MPs who pretend to support Israel now, but who will in the days ahead condemn Israel for fighting back. A clear jab at Fraulein Freeland and Ya’ara “honk honk” Saks. pic.twitter.com/7tqboNdGaX — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 10, 2023

Despite the massive support for Israel at the gathering, Hamas apologists were present outside of the rally. One said that he doesn't "feel sorry for people who support the Zionists."

Infront of the rally for Israel in Toronto, a pro-Hamas supporter justifies the rape and murder of Israelis.



Calls it self defence, says no such thing as Israel.



"I don't feel sorry for people those who support the Zionist."



Full report soon https://t.co/XhVxww6wqL pic.twitter.com/y58cDjphIP — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 10, 2023

There was a large police presence at the rally.

Were there riot horses for the pro-Hamas protesters earlier today or was that saved for the Jews? pic.twitter.com/sh72zR6g66 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 10, 2023

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, who recently deleted a controversial tweet after the vicious attacks against Israel, also spoke at the rally.

Olivia Chow, Toronto’s socialist mayor, published a pro-Hamas tweet that she later deleted. I’m not sure who wrote her speech tonight but it wasn’t bad. The audience was angry and skeptical, though. She’ll probably change her mind again tomorrow when the unions get to her. pic.twitter.com/cwWWZII4jx — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 10, 2023

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre condemned Hamas in no uncertain terms as "sadistic" and "demonic" while speaking about the brutal attacks over the weekend.

Pierre Poilievre clarifies that Hamas is not a militant organization

"It is a sadistic, demonic, genocidal, terrorist, death cult and it must be defeated and destroyed"https://t.co/X0YeZBw7z3 pic.twitter.com/JhHBzkFiIZ — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 10, 2023

Poilievre also condemned the "disgusting" celebrations of the Hamas attacks.

Pierre Poilievre condemns any and all who participated in the "disgusting" celebrations that have occurred in Canada in support of Hamas.https://t.co/X0YeZBw7z3 pic.twitter.com/VTPT6FvjzC — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 10, 2023

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the attacks, saying, "Hamas terrorists aren’t a resistance, they aren’t freedom fighters.”