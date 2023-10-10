Thousands gather for pro-Israel demonstration in Toronto as Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas terrorists

The pro-Israel rally at Mel Lastman Square had thousands of attendees who heard from politicians including Olivia Chow and Chrystia Freeland.

  • By Rebel News
  • October 10, 2023
  • News Analysis
Thousands of demonstrators took to Mel Lastman Square in Toronto last night in support of Israel after the country was brutally attacked by Hamas terrorists over the weekend. The confirmed death toll of the attacks is now approaching 1,000.

Politicians including Conservative MP Melissa Lanstman, Mayor Olivia Chow, and Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland spoke at the rally and condemned the brutality of Hamas terrorists.

Despite the massive support for Israel at the gathering, Hamas apologists were present outside of the rally. One said that he doesn't "feel sorry for people who support the Zionists."

There was a large police presence at the rally.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, who recently deleted a controversial tweet after the vicious attacks against Israel, also spoke at the rally.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre condemned Hamas in no uncertain terms as "sadistic" and "demonic" while speaking about the brutal attacks over the weekend.

Poilievre also condemned the "disgusting" celebrations of the Hamas attacks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the attacks, saying, "Hamas terrorists aren’t a resistance, they aren’t freedom fighters.”

