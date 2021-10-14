Thousands protest Quebec health-care worker vaccine mandate
Alexa Lavoie was in Montreal, Quebec this past weekend where protesters gathered to rally against the province's plan to force health-care workers to take COVID vaccines.
Update: since the filming of this video, Quebec has delayed the vaccine mandate for health-care workers from October 15 to November 15.
“March for the uniformed” was the theme of the protest in Montreal this past Saturday, where a few thousand people were present.
The march began at city hall, bypassing the courthouse and ending in a park in Montreal.
We could see firefighters, nurses, lab technicians, police officers, teachers, and many more united for the same cause.
I asked people: what was their concern about the banning of unvaccinated from transportation? And what was going to happen next on October 15, with health-care workers and other federally regulated staff facing dismissal for being unvaccinated?
It was very interesting as a topic of discussion.
Montreal protest against mandatory shot!— Alexa Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 9, 2021
6 days left before thousands of people will lose their job!
How can they fire health workers during a « pandemic »!
Because Science!
Help us https://t.co/hCaNShGwhQ.@RebelNewsOnline #lockdown #VaccinationObligatoire pic.twitter.com/HHKNOq7PPN
- By Ezra Levant
Fight Vaccine Passports
A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!Learn More
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.