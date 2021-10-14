Thousands protest Quebec health-care worker vaccine mandate

Alexa Lavoie was in Montreal, Quebec this past weekend where protesters gathered to rally against the province's plan to force health-care workers to take COVID vaccines.

Update: since the filming of this video, Quebec has delayed the vaccine mandate for health-care workers from October 15 to November 15.

“March for the uniformed” was the theme of the protest in Montreal this past Saturday, where a few thousand people were present.

The march began at city hall, bypassing the courthouse and ending in a park in Montreal.

We could see firefighters, nurses, lab technicians, police officers, teachers, and many more united for the same cause.

I asked people: what was their concern about the banning of unvaccinated from transportation? And what was going to happen next on October 15, with health-care workers and other federally regulated staff facing dismissal for being unvaccinated?

It was very interesting as a topic of discussion.

