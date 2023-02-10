Tom Clark to rake up to $205k as a Trudeau diplomat in NYC

The former CTV journalist who famously posed a question to Canada's scandal-plagued Prime Minister about his haircare was recently appointed to be the Consulate General of Canada in New York. 

That's a lot of shampoo. 

After he left journalism, Clark became a registered lobbyist for Global Public Affairs.

According to the order in council, who made the appointment official:

Her Excellency the Governor General in Council, on the recommendation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, appoints Tom Clark as Consul General of Canada in New York (United States of America), with concurrent accreditation as non-resident Consul General of Canada in Bermuda, and fixes his remuneration and certain conditions of employment as set out in the annexed schedule, which salary is within the range ($174,802 - $205,650), effective February 27, 2023.

Clark was bizarrely selected by the Conservative Party of Canada to moderate the party's last leadership debate, wherein his biting inquiries to candidates included "what TV are you binging?" and "what books are you reading?"

