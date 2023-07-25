AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

By David Menzies Fix Our Cities Canada’s major urban centres are in a state of decay and chaos. All levels of government appear to be blaming each other, and no one is stepping in to take a stand and help restore public safety. Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A leading Democratic donor and newly appointed member of an esteemed commission, known to have close ties with the Biden family, has reportedly added a piece of Hunter Biden's art to her collection. This comes amidst lingering questions regarding the high pricing and buyer confidentiality associated with Hunter's artworks.

The collector in question, Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, a prominent L.A. real estate investor and prolific donor to the political left, added a piece from Hunter Biden's collection to her repertoire. Insider reports that this comes several months after the commencement of Hunter's art sales and coincides with President Joe Biden's appointment of Naftali to the Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad.

Whether Naftali's art purchase was made before or after her appointment to the commission remains undisclosed. Hunter Biden's unearthed email from his abandoned laptop hinted at his influence over commission appointments, the report mentioned.

Another notable owner of Hunter's art is L.A. attorney Kevin Morris, recently seen indulging in a social visit with the president's son, smoking a bong. While the New York Times speculated that Morris may have received the art as a gift, Insider suggested that he purchased it.

The highest single buyer of Hunter Biden's artwork, whose identity remains a mystery, spent a hefty $875,000 on 11 pieces, contributing significantly to the total sales of $1.38 million.

Former White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, previously asserted that an experienced gallerist maintaining the highest professional standards would manage all interactions and price settings related to the art sales. She claimed this strategy would provide "quite a level of protection and transparency."

However, Walter Shaub, the former head of the Office of Government Ethics under President Barack Obama, disagreed. He accused the administration of outsourcing government ethics to a private art dealer and relying on anonymous art purchasers for secrecy.

Shaub acknowledged that the president might struggle to control his relatives but argued that the high prices for artworks by an unknown artist like Hunter seemed linked to the Biden name. "It really looks like the President's son capitalizing on his father's public service," Shaub commented.